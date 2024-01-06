IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

IMAX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 172.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

