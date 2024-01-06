Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

