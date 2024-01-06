Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

