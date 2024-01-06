Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.
HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of HLMN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
