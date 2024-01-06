Head-To-Head Survey: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 2 18 6 0 2.15 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.95%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 6.13% 14.14% 7.45% GSI Technology -77.58% -35.86% -30.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 1.45 $93.78 million $3.66 21.74 GSI Technology $29.69 million 2.10 -$15.98 million ($0.73) -3.38

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

