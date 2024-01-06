Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

