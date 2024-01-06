Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
