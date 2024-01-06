Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

