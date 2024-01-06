Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

