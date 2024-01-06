Ferguson Shapiro LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.29. 45,857,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,110,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

