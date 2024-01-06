Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

ADP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

