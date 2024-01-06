Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.