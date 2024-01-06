Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on BLK
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $782.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
