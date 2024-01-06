Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $123.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $123,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 9,962,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

