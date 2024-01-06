Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.