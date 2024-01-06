Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Target by 24.8% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 2,730,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.