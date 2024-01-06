Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55,725.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

ALB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. 2,251,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $171.05. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.83.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

