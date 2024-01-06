Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

