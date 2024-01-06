Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.