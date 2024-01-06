EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.93.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

