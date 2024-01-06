Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 8th

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 8th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.22 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

