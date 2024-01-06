Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 2,587,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock worth $12,135,724 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

