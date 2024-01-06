Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.1 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics



Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

