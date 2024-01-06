DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.00 ($38.46) and last traded at €35.00 ($38.46), with a volume of 140519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.16 ($37.54).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.75.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.