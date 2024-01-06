Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

