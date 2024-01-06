Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Receives $32.58 Average PT from Analysts

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPG

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,743,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.0 %

LPG opened at $47.78 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.