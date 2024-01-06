Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.