Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.