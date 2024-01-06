Critical Analysis: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -2,079.17% -2,571.64% -121.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $5,850.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $2.72 million 33.32 -$36.51 million ($3.35) -1.23

Analyst Ratings

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.96%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Heart Test Laboratories on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

