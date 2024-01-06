Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

XT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 169,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,014. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

