Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

