Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $99.49. 392,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

