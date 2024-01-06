Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 20.18% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 202,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 539,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter worth $807,000.

Shares of CARY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

