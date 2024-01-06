Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 879.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,913 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 1,137,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.