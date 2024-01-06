Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 17,059,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,437,232. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

