Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,346 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,377. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

