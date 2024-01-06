Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 120397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

See Also

