Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.93. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

STZ stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.45 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Constellation Brands by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

