ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 7.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.