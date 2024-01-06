Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60.04 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $678.93 million and approximately $60.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00149085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00537049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00350377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00187053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,527,371 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,026,777 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,402,661.75 with 3,645,902,650.56 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16956773 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $41,319,132.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.