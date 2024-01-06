Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

