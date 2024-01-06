Compass Point Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $18.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

