Comparing Altex Industries (ALTX) & Its Rivals

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altex Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1911 10666 15495 529 2.51

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ rivals have a beta of -13.31, suggesting that their average share price is 1,431% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -4.93% 14.49% 9.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $12.98 billion $1.71 billion 21.06

Altex Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries rivals beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.