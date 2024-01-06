Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

