Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

