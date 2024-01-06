Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

