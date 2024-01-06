Capasso Planning Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

