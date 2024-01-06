Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Target Price at $35.15

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $22.43 on Friday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

