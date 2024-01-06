Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$193.50

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at C$163.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The firm has a market cap of C$22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$183.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$161.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.3684211 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

