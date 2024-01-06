Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,319 shares of company stock worth $1,977,608. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

