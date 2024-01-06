BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

